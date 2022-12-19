Spy x Family Shares Season Finale Promo

Spy x Family has finally reached the end of its very first season, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the final episode with the promo for the anime's season finale! The anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world when it premiered the first half earlier this Spring, and it's been the same case for the second half of the debut season now running its episodes this Fall. But with the year coming to an end, it's time to say goodbye to one of the biggest anime projects of the year.

Spy x Family kicked off with the super spy Twilight needing to form a fake family in order to get closer to his target, Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania's National Unity Party. All of this season thus far has been Loid moving forward with the sake of somehow getting closer to this elusive individual, and it seems like he will finally be making his first contact with the target in the big season finale. You can check out the promo for Spy x Family's Season One finale below as spotted by @SpyFamilyManga on Twitter:

How to Watch Spy x Family's Season Finale

Spy x Family's season finale is titled "First Contact," and as the title teases, it will be the first time Loid actually comes face to face with Donovan Desmond at Eden Academy. He's been working all this time to try and find a way for either he or Anya to make that connection somehow, so soon fans will get to actually see what the super spy's next move when he actually makes the first phase of his plan a reality. With the first season coming to an end, now is the perfect time to catch up.

You can check out Spy x Family's first season now with Crunchyroll, and with a Season 2 and movie coming next year, there's no better time than ever to jump in. But what are you hoping to see in Spy x Family's season finale? How have you liked the first season of the series overall?