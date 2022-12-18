Spy x Family Movie Shares First Poster and Details

Spy x Family's anime is set to dominate the next year as well as the franchise will be expanding with its own movie, and now fans have gotten a better idea of what to expect with the first poster and details revealed about this new anime project! The first half of the anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world when it premiered earlier this Spring, and that has definitely continued further with the second half of the season now airing this Fall. But this dominance is set to continue next year too with some huge new projects coming our way.

Spy x Family's anime has been such a success that the team took the stage at Jump Festa 2023 this past weekend to announce that the anime will be continuing with both Season 2 and a new feature film project. This is huge because the first season still hasn't officially ended, and to help celebrate how big this all is, original series creator Tatsuya Endo shared the first visual to help announce the new Spy x Family movie! You can check it out below:

What to Expect From Spy x Family's New Movie

During the Jump Festa 2023 panel for the series, it was revealed that Spy x Family's new movie will feature an original story written by Tatsuya Endo specifically for the project. The TV anime will continue to adapt the events of the manga, but it was made clear that this new movie will feature original events and new characters not seen in the manga or TV anime series. Endo will write, supervise, and oversee the new character designs for the movie himself as well.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Season 2 and Movie Announced for 2023 | Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 24

Unfortunately there are still few details about what to expect from the movie's new story as of this initial announcement, but it has been confirmed to be released in Japan some time in 2023. It has yet to get an international release date since it's so early in production, but Spy x Family fans all over the world will definitely be keeping an eye on how this one develops.

What are you hoping to see from Spy x Family's new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!