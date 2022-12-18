Spy x Family Season 2 and Movie Announced for 2023

Spy x Family has officially announced there are plans for both Season 2 of the anime, and a new feature film! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series really took over the world when it first premiered the first half of its run earlier this Spring, and thus it was no surprise that the same happened with its second wave of episodes now airing this Fall. But with the first season reaching its final episode next week, it's already time to look ahead to the very busy future for the anime franchise kicking off next year.

As part of the special Spy x Family stage presentation at Jump Festa 2023, Spy x Family will be having a busy 2023 as it has announced that not only will fans be able to check out the upcoming musical, but there will be a second season of the anime coming next year as well. But this is far from the end of the surprises, however, as Spy x Family will also be branching out with its own debut feature film which is also in the works for a release across Japan next year too!

What's Next for Spy x Family's Anime?

Spy x Family will be working on Season 2 and this new movie for a release next year, but release details for both new projects are still being kept under wraps as of this writing. This announcement comes before even the first season comes to an end with its final episode airing next week, so it was clear that the franchise is clearly as big of a hit with fans as one expected watching the response to each new episode. Thankfully, it's far from the end of the anime overall?

READ MORE: Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 24 With Special Poster | Spy x Family Will Get New Attraction at Universal Studios

Spy x Family's new movie is touted to feature an original story with new characters from original series creator Tatsuya Endo too, so that means there's quite a lot to look forward to next year as the anime franchise is now confirmed to be continuing in some huge new ways! What are you hoping to see from Spy x Family's big anime future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!