Spy x Family Drops Massive Twilight vs. Thorn Princess Tease

The Spy x Family manga has been steadily revealing more about Loid and Yor Forger's pasts over the course of the last year or so, but the newest chapter of the series has dropped a major foreshadowing tease for when Twilight and the Thorn Princess do battle against one another someday! The central hook of Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga was that a super spy needed a fake family for his new mission, but he happens to propose to an assassin who happens to also need a fake family life to help give her cover for her own job.

With a central hook like that, Spy x Family fans have been eagerly anticipating the moment when the family all finds out about one another's secrets. The newest Spy x Family manga chapter essentially trolls fans about what this confrontation between Loid's full Twilight self and Yor's Thorn Princess self would look like as Yor imagines killing her husband in order to better keep her secret among her coworkers. But it's certainly foreshadowing the real reveal to come someday.

THIS LOID AND YOR PANEL IS THE HOTTEST THING TO EVER EXIST. A FORESHADOWING OF TWILIGHT AND THORN PRINCESS WHEN THEY HAVE IDENTITY REVEAL pic.twitter.com/rvySnRdy9Q — ruby (@rosefortwilight) April 30, 2023

Spy x Family 79: What Happens in Loid vs. Yor?

Spy x Family Chapter 79 sees Yor heading out for drinks after work together with her coworkers, and as fans know well by now, Yor doesn't handle her alcohol well. The conversation soon turns to her friends trying to prod for problems in Yor and Loid's marriage, but Yor tries her best to fit in and even make up a problem that the two might have. As she gets more drunk, however, Yor comes to the conclusion that the only way to keep her assassin life a secret from her friends is to kill her husband.

Yor's then seen going to the Shopkeeper to ask for permission to kill Loid, and is granted this. Then there's a full page spread of the two of them standing off from one another, with Yor arguing that she needs to be a killer in order to keep her true identity as a killer a secret. The fantasy sequence ends with a bloody mess as Yor imagines Anya crying at the result of this fight, and luckily Yor doesn't go through with it for now. But it's too prominent of a tease to ignore.

This fight between Twilight and the Thorn Princess will happen someday, and it will likely force Loid and Yor to confront each other while thinking back on all the time they have spent together. Not to mention where Anya fits in the middle of all of that. But how do you think this Loid and Yor fight would go? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!