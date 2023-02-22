Spy x Family Needs to Give Us More of Yor's Assassin Origins

It seems like forever has passed since the last episode of Spy x Family dropped, but it won't be long before the hit series returns to fans. After all, the 2022 hit has already confirmed a new season is in the works, and an original feature is also on the way. The Forger Family has a lot on its plate now that the eyes of the world are watching its every move. And if we could be so bold to make a suggestion, Spy x Family needs to give us a better look at Yor's hidden side as soon as it can.

After all, Spy x Family cooked up a rather delicious story with Anya's adoptive mom. Sure, there is intrigue behind her new life as a mom, but the action rests with her double life as an assassin. The Thorn Princess has shown herself to be a terrifying threat... but we haven't seen nearly enough of it in the anime or manga.

Yes, the manga has given us more insight into Yor's job in recent months, but the series as a whole has yet to focus on how the Thorn Princess came to be. These days, we know the girl was orphaned young with her brother Yuri, and she began working with the Garden as as assassin to help provide for her family. This support is what caused Yuri to devote himself to Yor and join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a diplomat-turned-soldier. But as for how Yor's first years went at the Garden, we are at a loss.

Spy x Family owes it to Yor to explore her past through an in-depth lens, and we know it can do so. The anime has hinted at Loid's past a number of times, and the manga just wrapped a whole flashback arc about Agent Twilight. Even Anya's past has been teased more thoroughly than Yor's own, and the anime has the perfect chance to let the heroine shine with its original movie.

So far, we know little about the feature film, but we admit we'd love to see it shine a light on Yor's lesser known past. The work of an assassin is hardly easy, and we are sure she has some things in her past just waiting to rear their head once more. And to be frank, we'd just like to see Yor let loose again. It is one thing to watch Yor grow as a mom and wife, of course. But sometimes, there is nothing better than watching a grown woman kick ass and take names. Yor has proven she can do that with ease, and it's about time we learned just how the heroine even ended up becoming the Thorn Princess so many have come to fear.

What do you think about Yor's arcs in Spy x Family so far? Do we need to see more of her assassin side? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.