Spy x Family Creator Honors the Handler With Special Sketch

The Spy x Family manga has come back with a new chapter, and the original creator behind it all is honoring the greater focus on Loid Forger's handler, Sylvia Sherwood, with a special new sketch for the mysterious character! The Spy x Family manga and anime first kicked off with a full introduction to Twilight, a super spy needing to recruit a faux daughter and wife in order to get closer to the target of his next major mission. It was here that fans were also introduced to his handler, Sylvia Sherwood, who monitors Twilight's ongoing mission progress through the series.

The Spy x Family manga has returned with a new chapter showing off more of Sylvia's life from her perspective, and Spy x Family manga series creator Tatsuya Endo decided to show off even more of the mysterious handler with a special new sketch. Taking to Twitter to highlight the newest look at Sylvia we got to see in the events of the newest chapter, Endo teases that we might get to see even more of the Handler in the future. Check out Tatsuya Endo's newest sketch below:

What's Next for Spy x Family?

Spy x Family has some huge plans for 2023 and beyond. The Spy x Family anime announced its returning this year with not only a Spy x Family Season 2, but a new feature film now in the works as well. Spy x Family Season 2 is currently scheduled to air some time this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the new movie titled Spy x Family Code: White is scheduled for its premiere on December 2nd in Japan. If you're anxiously waiting for the movie for Season 2, Spy x Family's anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to go back and see how it all began.

They tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What did you think of this newest look at Loid's Handler in Spy x Family? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!