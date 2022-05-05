Spy x Family Explains What Happened to Loid's Parents

✖

Spy x Family's anime might be catching on with fans on screens following its debut, but the manga has been diving into some of the biggest mysteries in the series yet as the newest chapter has revealed what happened to Loid Forger's parents! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series is now enjoying more recognition and popularity than ever before, and it's no mystery as to why as the latest chapters of the series have proven that the series can really go for highly emotional moments as it's starting to reveal how Twilight became the super spy he is today.

With the newest chapters of Tatsuya Endo's manga series showcasing how Loid, and thus Twilight, eventually became the super spy that he currently is in the present, the series is also shedding light on Loid's childhood itself. While fans have gotten looks at Yor and Anya's pasts to this point, because Loid is so secretive even this flashback is still holding things back such as his real name. But what it does reveal, however, is that Loid's parents were ultimately victims of attacks from the Ostanian army in the midst of the war.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 62.2 of Spy x Family continues diving into Loid's backstory and after introducing his father in the previous chapter, it's unfortunately confirmed that his father was one of the many deaths in the first attack from the Ostanian army. This was already hitting the young Loid hard because it came soon after he had lied to his father about using some money for books (but bought some military play toys instead), and unfortunately not long after the region is attacked by the Ostanian army once more. While Loid and his mother were able to make it out of the initial attack, it's not the same in the second.

During the second slate of air raids shortly after, Loid gets caught up in the chaos and unfortunately is not able to reunite with his mother before the region is completely destroyed. He's left to wander through the gutters for years as he notes, and after losing his mother decides to join the military years later in order to channel his anger into revenge in the hopes of feeling some kind of new hope as a result.

It's a tragic origin story that goes further to show just how much of his current family life escaped him as a child, but we'll soon see how that all makes him into the spy he currently is in the present day. But what do you think? How do you like this look into Loid's past with his parents? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!