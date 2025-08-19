Spy x Family Finally Returns to Its Villain’s Biggest Mystery

Several months after the huge plot twist about the main villain of Spy x Family, the manga is finally preparing to address several questions left behind. As Loid Forger’s primary target, Donovan Desmond is the key to the success of Operation Strix. WISE’s intel determined he’s a major threat due to his suspicious activities that point towards him trying to cause another rift between Westalis and Ostania. It also doesn’t help that he’s a social recluse, so meeting him through ordinary means is almost impossible. This is how the entire charade of the Forger family began, but even after so long, there’s little information about the series’ supposed main villain and just what his deal is, whether he is indeed telepathic or even an alien.

Loid even met Donovan in Chapter 37, but that didn’t lead to any development, and he continues to rely on the Friendship scheme. A lot has happened in the series over the years, and now we are finally getting one step closer to the truth. Chapter 109, which was released in January this year, unveils Donovan’s strange identity that Melinda has been hiding so far. She tells Loid about Donovan’s telepathic powers and the fact that she believes an alien is pretending to be her husband. The manga deviated from this plot twist and focused on a new arc where Anya attends a new Semester at the Eden Academy and Yor goes on another mission.

Spy x Family May Reveal Something Major About Donovan Desmond

Image courtesy of WIT STUDIO

Melinda believes in mysticism, UFOs, supernatural powers, etc., and it turns out she developed an interest in these things after finding out that Donovan has the ability to read people’s minds. She also believes an alien is impersonating Donovan, and her real husband is somewhere in outer space. The series has dropped no hints about extraterrestrial creatures wanting to take over the planet, so it may very well be her own assumption caused by years of stress. However, the theory about Donovan having telepathic powers may be possible since Anya Forger possesses the same ability.

Melinda doesn’t even remember when Donovan’s personality completely changed, but she knows he wasn’t always like this. Of course, even though she revealed everything to Loid, the latter wouldn’t believe her. In the latest Chapter 121, Loid realizes she missed her appointment, although he’s not surprised by that. Despite Melinda’s ridiculous claims, Loid can’t rule out the possibility that Donovan did something to make her believe such a thing. He’s now looking deeply into Donovan’s activities, especially around the time his sons were born (14 and six years ago).

Spy x Family is taking a major turn towards unraveling the secrets of the Desmond family, while also confirming that the world has more people like Anya with telepathic powers. Do you believe Melinda is right about Donovan being an alien? Let us know in the comments below!