Spy x Family Cosplay Reveals Yor's Regal Side

✖

Spy x Family is one of the most-watched anime series of the year, and it is only going to get bigger from here on out. As its first cour moves into the summer, all eyes are on the Forger Family now that Anya is in school. Loid and Yor are just doing their best to keep their lies straight, and now one cosplay of the assassin is going viral thanks to its regal look.

As you can see below, the piece in question comes from yoh.sy over on Instagram. It was there the Hong Kong-based cosplayer gave Yor a makeover from the shadows, and it has the assassin looking as gorgeous as she is deadly.

The Spy x Family cosplay puts Yor in her usual assassin's dress, and the formfitting dress looks like it was plucked from the anime. Complete with gloves, Yor is seen holding one of her gold weapons in hand with a passive expression on their face. The rest of the cosplay comes together thanks to a styled black wig, and of course, Yor is rocking her usual floral headpiece to blend in with the elite she's targeting.

READ MORE: Gen Hoshino Talks Fortnite's Soundwave Series, Spy x Family, and More | Spy x Family Holds Netflix Streak Despite Stranger Things Premiere | Spy x Family Crossed Over Another Massive Sales Milestone

If you like this take on Yor, you can find more of yoh.sy and their work on Instagram right now. The cosplayer's page can be found here. And if you are not caught up on Spy x Family, you can watch the anime subbed and dubbed on Crunchyroll right now!

What do you think about this fan's take on Yor? Are you loving Spy x Family season one so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.