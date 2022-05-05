Spy x Family Cosplay Taps Into Yor's Everyday Outfits

✖

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is showing off many of Yor Forger's casual looks! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has become one of the most dominant anime adaptations of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and it's because anime fans were quickly drawn to the new dynamic from the put together Forger family. It's also why the manga has been such a massive hit since its debut as well, and one of the many ways the creator shows off each of the characters' respective personalities is through many of the outfits and looks they don over the course of its run so far.

Because while Yor was instantly made an icon among fans of the anime due to her initial black dress assassin look, fans are getting to see much more of her daily life looks outside of work. Endo's series is full of style from top to bottom, and that includes the distinct looks for Yor that get to show off the sides of her personality that aren't necessarily reflected in her bloody profession. Now artist @kitaro_cos is highlighting some of these special makeovers through some awesome cosplay on Instagram, and you can check it out below:

If you want to see more of Yor as Spy x Family's anime continues to air new episodes for the Spring season (and returns this Fall for the second half of its adaptation), you can now catch the episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the new series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

The series is only picking up from here, and that means even more of Yor's new looks! What do you think? How do you like Spy x Family's anime so far? What have been some of your favorite moments? What are you hoping to see in its debut run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!