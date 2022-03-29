Spy x Family Cosplay Readies for Yor’s Anime Intro

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is readying fans for Yor Forger’s big anime debut! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching in just a matter of days, and with it comes a whole new wave of anime releases. The most standout of the pack are releases that include the returns of some major franchises, but there will also be some major adaptations making their premiere as well. The most anticipated of these new premieres is undoubtedly Spy x Family as fans have been wanting to see Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series come to life for quite some time.

At the center of it all is the family put together as part of Loid Forger’s spy mission, but it’s soon revealed that all three members of the Forger family are keeping secrets from one another. While Loid is an international spy, Yor turns out to be a deadly assassin who agrees to quickly marry him in order to better keep her secret too. It’s part of why fans are drawn to each new chapter of the series, and will be why fans watch each episode. Hyping up Yor’s big debut is cosplay artist @kipi_84 on Twitter who has brought the deadly assassin to life on Twitter with one awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

Produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, Spy x Family will be premiering on April 9th in Japan, and will stream with Crunchyroll alongside the debut. They begin to describe the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think? Where does Spy x Family rank among your most anticipated new anime of the Spring? Will you be tuning in when it premieres next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!