Spy x Family Cosplay Gears Up for Yor’s Anime Debut

Spy x Family has finally had its anime premiere, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the next member of the Forger family to make her proper debut! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been one of the biggest hits to come out of Shueisha;s Jump+ app in the last few years, and its official anime adaptation has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. Now that it’s made its debut as the main anchor of the Spring 2022 schedule of new anime releases, fans can’t wait to see how it all shakes out from this point.

The first episode of the series had introduced fans to a super spy (codenamed “Twilight”) who needs to adopt a child and find a wife for his next major mission. Successfully adopting a young girl named Anya, the cliffhanger from that episode teased that he would need to find a wife sooner rather than later. As teased by the series’ promotional materials, the mysterious Yor will be coming to the anime’s next episode as the third member of the Forger family and artist @haneame_cos is getting ready for the assassin’s debut with a deadly cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Spy x Family alongside its new episodes, you can find the series (and its eventual English dubbed release) now streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to describe the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think? How did you like Spy x Family’s first episode? Ready to meet Yor in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!