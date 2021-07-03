Star Wars Visions First Look Revealed

Star Wars: Visions is the first time that the world created by George Lucas will finally be brought into the medium of anime, with Anime Expo diving into the upcoming anthology series that will be hitting Disney+ in the future. With a number of some of the biggest studios in the medium of anime taking part, including the likes of Studio Colorido, Production IG, and Studio TRIGGER to name a few, it's clear that Lucasfilms is swinging for the fences when it comes to this television show that will further explore the galaxy of Star Wars.

As the producers at Lucasfilms stated in the Anime Expo panel, the studios will be adding their own unique takes on the universe of Star Wars, creating new characters and diving into old favorites when it comes to creating the various segments of the episodes that will be streaming on Disney's platform. Fans viewing the panel learned the identities of the different anime studios that will be adding their visions to the world.

The stories that were mentioned include Kamikaze Doga, who had created the anime film Batman: Ninja, and have created a "lone, samurai warrior with a lightsaber" accompanied by a droid with a straw hat, that definitely blends the world of Star Wars with the ancient aesthetic of the samurai, using Yojimbo and Seven Samurai as examples of what the anthology story will be about.

Other stories include Studio TRIGGER's "Elder" and "Twins", "Lop And Ocho," by Geno Studio, and a rock opera in "Tattoine Rhapsody," which will be created by Colorido. Kinema Citrus will also be lending their talents to the anthology with the "Village Bride," story along with Science Saru diving into the story of a lovable droid with an adorable aesthetic. Production IG will also be creating a short, which shows that Disney is looking to make its mark with the first anime focusing on a galaxy far, far away.

Twitter User Blue Jaig Eyes shared the introduction to the panel that showed a number of images from the upcoming anthology:

