First Official Star Wars Anime Announced

The Disney Investor Call released a veritable deluge of news from the world of Star Wars, with the franchise announcing that its first anime adaptation was currently in the works with Star Wars Visions that will release on Disney's popular streaming service of Disney+! Joining the likes of several new animated series and live-action shows alike, Visions will be bringing together a number of Japanese creators to create an anthology based in the universe that made the Jedi and the Empire household names since the original films were released decades ago.

On top of Star Wars Visions, new series were announced for Obi-Wan, Ashoka, Lando, Rangers of the New Republican, and more, proving that Disney is truly trying to expand the universe of Star Wars in some big new ways! Disney also took the opportunity to promote a new film in the Star Wars universe in Rogue Squadron, which will be directed by the director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman: 1984 in Patty Jenkins. Needless to say, it seems that Star Wars fans will have plenty of material to sink their teeth into in the future of the franchise that introduced us to a galaxy that is far, far away!

Disney shared the big news about the first Star Wars anime on their Official Twitter Account following the announcement during the Disney Investor Call, which acted as a nice delivery system for a torrent of news regarding several of Disney's biggest franchises:

Star Wars: Visions, an Original Series of animated short films, celebrates the @StarWars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators. Coming in 2021 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/syUmiL7SdI — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Though this is certainly the first anime within the Star Wars universe, there have been more than a few animated series that have documented the worlds of the Jedi and the Empire. During the call, Disney also announced that Star Wars: Bad Bunch will be continuing the story of these side characters from one of the most popular animated series in the franchise in Star Wars: Clone Wars!

Are you hyped to see how Star Wars will translate into the world of anime? What news had you the most excited during this latest Disney Investor Call? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Star Wars!