Every Star Wars Project Confirmed or Rumored in Development

Following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans have been left to wonder what other projects they can look forward to in the galaxy far, far away, with Disney and Lucasfilm revealing some major projects that are just over the horizon on screens both big and small. Despite the studio's willingness to confirm a number of projects, they still no how to keep fans guessing, as a number of projects that have either been confirmed or merely rumored about have caused fans to be cautiously optimistic about those projects eventually moving forward, even if the studio isn't talking about them. Given that we're talking about Star Wars, something fans have speculated about for more than 40 years, it's possible that virtually any previously introduced character or event could be brought to life in some way, shape, or form, so we're sticking with projects that have either been confirmed by Lucasfilm or reliable outlets have reported on when we compile all of the projects fans are expecting. Scroll down to see what to expect from Star Wars in the near future!

Confirmed: Rian Johnson Trilogy Before writer/director Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi even hit theaters, Lucasfilm was so excited by what the filmmaker brought to the saga that they solidified plans to allow the filmmaker to head into uncharted waters with his new trilogy of films. Lucasfilm's initial slate of sequels and standalone films all involved familiar characters or events, while also delivering audiences brand-new characters and creating fresh journeys. From the initial announcement of Johnson's films, fans knew that he would be telling a story that was almost completely disconnected from anything we found familiar with the franchise, other than his stories taking place in the same galaxy. In the more than three years since this trilogy was announced, no official word has emerged on when the series will move forward, despite Johnson regularly confirming the project was still on the table and that it was up to Lucasfilm to determine where it would fit into their schedule.

Confirmed: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Despite Star Wars fans often having their finger on the pulse of projects rumored to be in development, The Walt Disney Company's 2020 Investor Day came with the surprise announcement that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was directing Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but we do know that, according to Jenkins, we should expect "the greatest fighter-pilot movie of all time." Fans surely recognized the name "Rogue Squadron" from a number of novels, comic books, and video games that are now part of the "Legends" corner of the franchise, so we can surely expect some high-octane excitement.

Confirmed: Two Big-Screen Adventures Disney currently has two release dates secured for unannounced projects, which are on December 19, 2025 and December 17, 2027. Back in 2019, Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were reportedly developing a series of films, the first of which would occupy that first release date. Since those talks, the pair have left Lucasfilm entirely, with no hints emerging about what film could potentially take any of those dates. In addition to no official update about those release dates being shared, the coronavirus pandemic has seen all movie and TV productions be delayed, leading fans to wonder not only what projects were intended to take those dates, but if any project could be completed in time, possibly forcing Disney to update its plans.

Confirmed: Kevin Feige Film (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Dating back to the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been clear that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige loves the Star Wars franchise, whether it be a tonal embrace of installments in that series or direct references to that franchise's mythology. Feige himself regularly professed his love for the series during interviews, so it would only make sense that, with Disney owning both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, Feige would dip his toe into the Star Wars series. It's currently unknown what project Feige will be developing or what his involvement would be, whether he would direct, produce, write, or potentially just oversee the project, but with his immense success at crafting an interconnected universe at Marvel Studios, whatever Feige's influence might be with Lucasfilm will surely help ensure Star Wars' success going forward.

Confirmed: Taika Waititi Film Taika Waititi pulled off the impossible by reviving the Thor franchise, which had become the outlier in the successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Thor: Ragnarok, leading to a directing gig on The Mandalorian. It's clear that the filmmaker has many more ideas on how to explore the galaxy far, far away, with Lucasfilm confirming that he would be directing an untitled movie from a script he will write with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. While this news largely excited fans, some can't help but be apprehensive, knowing that Waititi has a penchant for blending action and adventure with self-referential humor, similar to the style of filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. With that pair departing Solo: A Star Wars Story due to conflicts over the film's tone, the announcement of a Waititi film seems like it will inevitably lead to him departing the project, but having proven himself with both Ragnarok and The Mandalorian, as well as vocal frustrations from fans regarding Star Wars films over the last few years, likely means Waititi wouldn't have signed on without ensuring a set amount of creative control or without Lucasfilm being interested in supporting his ambition, even if it might deviate from their traditional narrative formula.

Confirmed: The Mandalorian Season Three (Photo: Disney+) Some would think that a live-action Star Wars series would be a risky endeavor, but as proven by The Mandalorian, the mythology of the franchise lends itself perfectly to episodic storytelling. While the first six films were ultimately the vision of George Lucas, The Mandalorian is largely guided by creator Jon Favreau, though one of the keys to its success has been his enlistment of a diverse group of filmmakers to helm various episodes. That trend is continuing with Season Two of the series, while Lucasfilm has already confirmed that we can expect to see the third season of the series land on Disney+ in time for the holidays in 2021.

Confirmed: Andor (Photo: Lucasfilm) Ahead of the launch of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm revealed that its next series would be Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story focusing on Cassian Andor and K-2SO, with Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk reprising their roles from the film. Production on the new series was set to move forward earlier this year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to shut down up until recently. Andor has earned a brief, behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, with Lucasfilm also confirming that the 12-episode series will be landing on Disney+ in 2022. The series has had a handful of behind-the-scenes shuffles in regards to who was helming the series, with Black Mirror's Toby Haynes stepping in to direct, while Tony Gilroy will still serve as showrunner. Rather than this shift being a creative conflict, it's due to coronavirus travel precautions.

Confirmed: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm) Since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, fans have hoped to see Ewan McGregor return to the role of Obi-Wan, resulting in rumors swirling for years that a new project would actually move forward. At D23 Expo in August of 2019, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy brought McGregor on stage to announce that the Jedi Master would be getting his own TV series, set years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and before Star Wars: A New Hope. In the months since that project was announced, it has undergone changes behind the scenes in regards to its writers and showrunner, leaving audiences to speculate when production could actually begin. Lucasfilm recently confirmed that Hayden Christensen is confirmed to return as Anakin Skywalker, though it's unknown how much his role will be as Darth Vader vs. flashbacks as Anakin. McGregor claims production will start in the spring of 2021.

Confirmed: Star Wars: The Acolyte (Photo: Lucasfilm) Likely based on the risks vs. rewards of its feature-film output in recent years and Lucasfilm's success with The Mandalorian, it only makes sense that it would be more heavily investing in content that is exclusive to Disney+. Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is confirmed to be developing Star Wars: The Acolyte, which the studio claims is "female-centric." Lucasfilm also recently detailed that the new series will be a "mystery thriller" and that it will unfold in the High Republic era, marking one of the only confirmed live-action projects that will be set in this era of the galaxy far, far away.

Confirmed: Ahsoka (Photo: Lucasfilm) Fans have been hoping to see Ahsoka Tano come to the world of live-action for the more than a decade since her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with Season Two of The Mandalorian finally making this wish a reality. Only weeks after actress Rosario Dawson debuted as the character in the series, Lucasfilm confirmed that it was moving forward with a spinoff series that will be unfolding around roughly the same time as The Mandalorian. Understandably, the character's passionate following has proven they are rabid for more of her adventures, with the timeframe likely allowing more beloved characters from animated projects to make their live-action debuts.

Confirmed: Rangers of the New Republic (Photo: Lucasfilm) Ahsoka isn't the only spinoff from The Mandalorian, as it was confirmed that Lucasfilm would be moving forward with spinoff series Rangers of the New Republic. And, similar to Ahsoka, audiences know that the project will be unfolding in roughly the same time frame as Mandalorian, which takes place less than a decade after the destruction of the Galactic Empire. Despite the premise of The Mandalorian being the embrace of the lack of order and sense of lawlessness with the absence of the Empire, fans have seen in the series that the "Rangers of the New Republic" aim to keep the peace in the galaxy, with Cara Dune (Gina Carano) being enlisted into its ranks. No other details about the series have been revealed, but we surely won't be surprised if a handful of Mandalorian characters appear in the spinoff.

Confirmed: Lando (Photo: Disney) Described as being a "limited event," the upcoming Lando was one of the projects audiences were most excited about. While many other Star Wars series being developed focus on relatively new characters, this one will focus on Lando Calrissian, which will surely excite longtime fans of the franchise. Coming from Dear White People and Bad Hair director Justin Simien, the series has yet to confirm the exact timeframe in which it will unfold, while Lucasfilm failed to reveal if Solo: A Star Wars Story's Donald Glover would be reprising the role. We're also left to wonder if this project could potentially see the returns of other characters from Solo, as a big-screen continuation of that story seems unlikely.

Confirmed: Star Wars: Visions (Photo: Disney) While a variety of Star Wars projects have embraced the spirit of anime, the upcoming Star Wars: Visions will wholeheartedly embrace the spirit and tone of the animation style, as they will serve more as a series of short films than as a long-running series. Consisting of 10 installments, Visions is coming from a variety of legendary Japanese directors, with the various installments set to cover territory from the whole franchise. In this regard, it sounds as though it will take a page from the Star Wars: Forces of Destiny and Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures playbooks with its approach, though it's unknown if these will be retellings of famous moments or will fill in storytelling gaps.

Confirmed: Star Wars: A Droid Story (Photo: Lucasfilm) With C-3PO and R2-D2 centering the animated film, Star Wars: A Droid Story will see the pair embarking on a journey with an all-new hero. The project will see a partnership between Lucasfilm Animation and Industrial Light & Magic, so we can likely see the film embracing ambitious animation techniques to tell the story when it lands on Disney+ in 2021. Details about its actual narrative were ambiguous, so other than knowing that it features these beloved droids, we just know that it will take place at a time when they actually know each other, meaning either during the events of the prequel trilogy or after their "reunion" in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Confirmed: The High Republic A major initiative is coming from the publishing corner of Lucasfilm, with The High Republic set to explore an era set hundreds of years before any other canonical Star Wars adventures. The passion surrounding Star Wars and the breadth of its mythology means that, while only a handful of projects have been confirmed or rumored from reliable sources, there could be dozens of projects that Lucasfilm is developing that audiences are unaware of. When Benioff and Weiss were developing a series of films, some rumors claimed that this would be an adaptation of the beloved Knight of the Old Republic narratives, with their departure leaving us to wonder if a different filmmaker could continue those plans or if they will be scrapped entirely.

Confirmed: The Bad Batch (Photo: Disney) Following the unexpected cancellation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars back in 2014, fans had been hoping to get an official conclusion to the series for years, with a final season of the animated show debuting on Disney+ earlier this year to give fans, and the series' heroes, the closure they had been looking for. While it may have been a final season, this year's episodes of Clone Wars also planted the seed for the upcoming spinoff series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The concept of the "Bad Batch" of clones, who were discarded from the Republic's clone army, has been discussed by Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni for years, with their official introduction in Clone Wars confirming not only the characters' storytelling potential, but also fan interest in the characters, with the figures set to get their own series debuting next year.

Rumored: Cara Dune Series Much like how Ahsoka's introduction in The Mandalorian resulted in her earning her own series, a variety of rumors have claimed that Cara Dune would similarly get a spinoff. While it would make perfect sense that Dune would be the central figure in Rangers of the New Republic, some rumors over the past week have claimed that there are still talks of Dune getting her own series, disconnected from Rangers. Potentially complicating the fate of a solo Cara Dune show is that star Gina Carano's social media behavior hasn't been sitting well with some fans, which includes claims of transphobic remarks and spreading of misinformation about the coronavirus. Only time will tell what the future holds for Cara Dune, as it's possible any plans for a solo series could be folded into Rangers, rumors about these projects being separate could merely be rumors, or Disney might be waiting to see how Star Wars fans react to Carano and her social media behavior going forward before making official plans.

Rumored: Star Wars Rebels Sequel Debuting in 2014, Star Wars Rebels marked the first animated series in the galaxy far, far away following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm, which introduced audiences to a number of compelling new characters. Set only a few years before Star Wars: A New Hope, the series allowed a number of original trilogy characters to appear, while also bringing back popular characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with its four seasons offering fans an organic and earned conclusion. Despite how fulfilling Rebels may have been, fans are still hoping we get more animated adventures for the characters, with some rumors claiming such a project is being developed. However, with that series ending with a tease of Ahsoka's quest to find Ezra Bridger, some fans think that Ahsoka will end up being the Rebels sequel series we have been hoping for.

Rumored:J.D. Dillard Film There's an old adage among Star Wars fans that you shouldn't believe anything until you read it on StarWars.com. This strategy sometimes proves accurate, as rumors and reports have been debunked by waiting for official updates from the studio, but a number of outlets confirmed earlier this year that Sleight and Sweetheart director J.D. Dillard was in talks to develop a project for the studio. With no updates on those plans having emerged in recent months, it's unclear if those plans weren't as concrete as trade outlets had us believe, if those plans may have fizzled out behind the scenes, or if Dillard and Lucasfilm are keeping a tight lid on whatever those plans might be.

Rumored: Boba Fett Series Star Wars fans have largely spent more than three decades assuming Boba