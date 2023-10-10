Starbucks Launching Goth-Approved Frappuccino for Halloween

October is here, and of course, that means all things spooky are starting. Halloween is just around the corner, and brands across the globe are taking note. Now, it seems like Starbucks is getting into the festivities, and the chain plans to launch a goth-approved Frappuccino to celebrate that is all black.

Yes, it seems like Starbucks Japan is getting creative for the Halloween season. The chain will release a special Booooo Frappuccino this October that comes straight from the dark side. As you can see below, the frozen drink is entirely black, and it comes with a chocolate-drizzled whipped topping.

According to Starbucks, the flavor of this all-black drink is actually bitter caramel with notes of sweep pumpkin. This is because pumpkin pudding will be added in the middle of this Booooo Frappuccino as a sort of surprise. Talk about trick or treat, you know?

Beyond this goth-centric Frappuccino, Starbucks Japan is also releasing a special snack for Halloween. It will add the Halloween Chocolate Cake to its menu, and as you can see above, the treat looks like an all-black cupcake. However, when you bite into the dessert, you unlock a sweet blueberry cream frosting. This pit of tart sweetness pairs with a black cocoa cake, so you can try this goth treat with Starbucks' new Frappuccino.

Sadly, there are no official plans to bring these two items to menus outside of Japan, but fans can dream. If you happen to be in Japan, you will be able to nab these new Halloween items starting October 11. Starbucks Japan will carry the items through the end of October, so you better score these treats while you can!

What do you think about this goth-approved Starbucks addition? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – Sora News 24