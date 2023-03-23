Starbucks' Viral Olive Oil Infused Drinks Coming to the US

Starbucks' viral Oleato beverages are coming to stores in the United States. On Wednesday, the coffee chain announced that beginning on Thursday, March 23rd, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Chicago, Seattle, and New York as well as Starbucks Reserve stores in Empire State Building, SoDo Seattle, Greenwich Lane New York City, and the original Starbucks store in Seattle's Pike Place Market. Then, on March 27th, 75 additional locations in Seattle and 475 locations in Los Angeles will also begin serving the beverages.

The drinks available at the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores starting March 23rd are as follows:

▪ Starbucks Oleato Caffè Latte: Starbucks Reserve Espresso and creamy oatmilk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, creating a velvety, luscious latte.

▪ Starbucks Oleato Iced Cortado: Starbucks Reserve Espresso, orange piloncillo syrup, a dash of orange bitters and oatmilk, infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil. It is then served over ice and finished with an orange peel.

▪ Starbucks Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew: Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew lightly sweetened with vanilla bean syrup, finished with Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam, creating an inviting aroma and subtle sweetness.

▪ Starbucks Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini: Starbucks Reserve signature Espresso Martini finished with a delicate sweet layer of Golden Foam, a fusion of fior di latte (sweet cream) and Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

▪ The Oleato Tasting Experience: A barista-led, multi-sensory experience that showcases the alchemy of aroma, flavor, and texture unique to Oleato. This immersive experience is only available at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Seattle and Chicago, the Starbucks Reserve store Empire State Building, and reservations can be booked in advance at StarbucksReserve.com.

The beverages available in Seattle and Los Angeles beginning on March 27th are as follows:

▪ Starbucks Oleato Caffè Latte: Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, a light roast that is smooth and subtly sweet, is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and steamed with creamy oatmilk to create a velvety smooth, lush latte.

▪ Starbucks Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso: This coffee-forward beverage offers layers of flavor sweetened with notes of toffeenut, rich espresso and creamy oatmilk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

▪ Starbucks Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew: The inviting aroma of lush Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam cascades slowly through the dark, smooth cold brew, creating a subtle sweetness in the beverage.

The Oleato line first launched in Italy back in February and quickly gained some attention on social media. According to Starbucks, they plan to roll the beverage line out to locations in Japan, the Middle East, and the UK later this year. It's unclear when or if the line will go to all locations nationwide in the US.

What do you think about the Oleato lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.