‘Steins;Gate’ Is Now Available On Crunchyroll

Steins;Gate 0 is releasing later this year, and it’s been a tough wait for fans of the series. Luckily for fans, Crunchyroll has just made the waiting a bit easier as fans can revisit the first series as much as they want.

Steins;Gate is now available to stream in full on Crunchyroll in both the United States and Canada, along with several new series as part of their partnership with Funimation. Those series include Darker Than Black: Gemini of the Meteor, Psychic School Wars, and Ergo Proxy.

Crunchyroll describes Darker Than Black: Gemini of the Meteor as:

“A new breed of covert agents known as Contractors prowl the underworld. These assassins and spies wield bizarre supernatural powers, spilling blood on both sides of the law. One of these operatives is deadlier than the rest—the masked killer BK201, the Black Reaper. His identity and intentions are unknown, but it’s clear the rules of engagement have changed.”

Psychic School Wars is described as:

“When transfer student Ryoichi Kyogoku appears things take a turn for the weird. Students are missing school, the student council bans cellphones, and Kyogoku begins changing students by awakening their psychic abilities to prevent a future disaster on Earth. Kenji Seki and his friends get caught in the middle and must try to figure out what is going on in time to save their friends and the future.”

And Ergo Proxy is described as:

“Thousands of years after Earth’s atmosphere was destroyed, adventure blooms in the strangets of places. The domed city of Romdo is supposed to be perfect, but Re-l Mayer, a young female inspector from the Civilian Intelligence Office, knows better. In this place where humans and robots coexist, she receives a strange message: something is awakening!”

If you are still unsure about whether Steins;Gate is worth your time, then here’s a brief rundown of the beloved series. The anime follows a so-called ‘mad scientist’ named Rintaro Okabe who runs a laboratory in Tokyo. The man’s life turns upside down after he stumbles across the dead body of a well-known scientist named Kurisu Makise. He texts a colleague about the incident only to discover that his message reached his friend before the murder was actually committed. It turns out that Okabe’s phone is part of an experimental time-traveling project that actually worked, giving him the ability to send text messages through time.

The new series, Steins;Gate 0 is releasing this April and recently announced its cast along with its first batch of character designs.