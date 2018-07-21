SDCC 2018: ‘Steven Universe: The Movie’ Announced

Steven Universe recently wrapped its monumental “Heart of the Crystal Gems” storyline, which featured some major developments for the characters and even ending with a special wedding breaking ground for the series and its fans.

With such a huge event to follow, what’s the next step other than a big feature movie? Cartoon Network announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2018 that Steven Universe: The Movie will soon be coming to the network.

Although series creator Rebecca Sugar was on hand at the Comic-Con panel to announced the film, along with series stars Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Shelby Rabara, and Deedee Magno Hall also in attendance, few details from the film have been released beyond the short teaser.

The teaser itself is painfully short, but there is quite a bit to go on as the teaser reveals the main Crystal Gem quartet of Steven, Garnet, Pearl, and Amethyst each looking worried as a ruby heart gem spins around. Along with turning upside down with each rotation, the last shot of the teaser also reveals a shadowy silhouette of what is most likely the big foe for the film itself.

With a series like this so focused on love and using that love in order to get through tough times, for a baddie to have an emblem with an upside-down heart is a big deal. They’re most likely going to challenge the strength of the Crystal Gems’ bond for sure.

For those unfamiliar with Steven Universe, the series was created by Rebecca Sugar, who had previously worked on Adventure Time as a writer and storyboard artist. It first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2013 and has since built a huge fan base for its focus on inclusivity and lovely art and music design.

Season five of the series has just wrapped, but can still be found on Cartoon Network itself and its mobile app. The series is described as such:

“The Crystal Gems are a team of magical beings who are the self-appointed guardians of the universe. Half-human, half-Gem hero Steven is the “little brother” of the group. The goofball is learning to save the world using the magical powers that come from his bellybutton and he goes on magical adventures with the rest of the Crystal Gems, even though he’s not as powerful — or smart — as fellow group members Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl. Despite his shortcomings, Steven usually finds a surprising way to save the day.”