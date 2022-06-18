Street Fighter Will Cross Over With Harem Anime

The genre of harem within anime usually features a solo protagonist surrounded by a group of female characters vying for their attention, with prime examples being the likes of Tenchi Muyo, Date A Live, and The Quintessential Quintuplets. Recently released in 2021, Goddess Cafe Terrace is one of the "new kids on the block" when it comes to the genre that is harem, and it seems as though the cafe maids will be crossing over with an unexpected universe in Capcom's Street Fighter franchise.

The world of Street Fighter has certainly had its forays in the past when it comes to the medium of anime, with the anime series, Street Fighter II V, being just one example of the different stories of the street fighters hitting the world of animation. With the fighting franchise first hitting the world of anime in 1994 via its animated movie, it has since released plenty of other films and original video animations alongside some of the biggest fighting games on various consoles. Recently, Street Fighter 6 was confirmed by Capcom to be in the works, bringing back some old favorites while also introducing some new world warriors to the fray.

The Official Twitter Account for Weekly Shonen Magazine gave fans a first look at this unexpected crossover, which is set to reveal new details in the twenty-ninth issue of the Shonen publication that is set to be released later this year:

The publishers of Goddess Cafe Terrace, Kodansha, shared an official description of the Harem series that will somehow cross over with the likes of Ryu, Blanka, and Ken of Street Fighter fame, which remains one of the biggest video game properties created by the publishers at Capcom:

"Hayato Kasukabe has been accepted to Tokyo U on his first try. Receiving news of his grandmother's death, he returns to his childhood home, Café Terrace Familia, for the first time in three years to find five strange girls there who claim to be "Grandma's Family"! Hayato's unexpected life in a seaside town with these five girls of fate begins here!"

What do you think this new crossover has in store for fans of both Street Fighter and Goddess Cafe Terrace?