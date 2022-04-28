AEW Reveals Awesome New Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho Street Fighter Crossover Shirts

✖

AEW and NERDS Clothing have already partnered up on some truly slick Street Fighter crossover shirts in the past, and now they are teaming up again on two new shirts featuring two fan favorites. The new shirts feature AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa taking on the always deadly Sakura, while the second shirt features Ruby Soho taking on Akira. The shirts are only available on the AEW Shop for one week only, and the window closes specifically on May 4th at 1 PM EST. Each shirt will retail for $37.99.

The Sakura vs Rosa shirt has Sakura unleashing a Shouoken while Rosa jumps from the top rope and targets her with a Missle Dropkick, all set within a stadium. For the other shirt, we see Akira pulling off what appears to be her V-Skill II, the Tsutenda, while Soho moves in with a jumping kick to the face. All of the attacks feature big pops of color that fans of AEW and Street Fighter will love.

This is the latest of several past collaborations between NERDS Clothing and AEW, which started with Jon Moxley vs Guile, Adam Cole vs Ryu, and CM Punk vs Balrog. After that set we got a new wave that featured Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. taking on Chun-Li, as well as a Bryan Danielson vs Sagat and Darby Allin vs Dhalsim. It would appear this line is far from over, and I can't wait to see what other pairings we get in the future.

Stars like Wardlow, Jungle Boy, MJF, Tay Conti, Keith Lee, Swerve, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, and more all would be perfect fits for Street Fighter combinations, and there are plenty of Street Fighter characters left to ultimo across all the games. We'll have to wait and see who ends up being the next combination.

So, what other combinations should Capcom, NERDS Clothing, and AEW reveal? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!