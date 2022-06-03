Street Fighter 6 Updates Controversial Logo

✖

Our latest look at Street Fighter 6 came this week during PlayStation's State of Play, but it wasn't our first introduction to the game. Capcom gave us that earlier in the year whenever a brief teaser trailer showed just enough to confirm the game was indeed a Street Fighter title, but you may not have been able to tell that by the logo alone. The logo for Street Fighter 6 was blasted by the community as being not only uninspired compared to past Street Fighter logos but also one that was a bit too similar to some clip art. It makes sense then that the logo has now been updated by Capcom even if the new product isn't drastically different from the first.

The new logo was seen in the Street Fighter 6 trailer shown above. We got a look at some different Street Fighter characters returning for this game, a couple of hints about features to come like a hub area for players to travers, and amid all that, the updated logo. It features the same general shape, though instead of squishing "SF" into a design, the shape is now a "6" with "Street Fighter" in front of it. Add some grey graffiti texture to that and some splatters of orange for good measure and you've got yourself a new logo.

Compared to the original one, it's not terribly different, but it's enough of a departure to at least not look like clip art anymore. The old version of the logo featured only the "SF" with a "6" awkwardly affixed to the bottom corner like a tail, so this one's certainly better even if it's not quite as grand and sprawling as past Street Fighter logos.

While the new logo has basically been confirmed by this trailer even if Capcom didn't make a big to-do about announcing any changes, the logo update wasn't the only interesting development following the game's first real trailer. The full launch roster for the game has supposedly leaked, too, which includes a better look at a couple of new characters. Capcom naturally has not confirmed the details of that leak, however, so it's unclear which characters will make the cut to start with in Street Fighter 6.