Street Fighter 6 Is Adding a Hilarious New Pre-Match Feature

When Street Fighter 6 releases next year, the game will include a number of new features that were not available in previous games. The official Street Fighter Twitter account has revealed another new option in the game, which takes place on the versus screen. The selected fighters will be able to make faces at one another before the match starts, and there will be a handful to choose from, including scowls, grins, and more. It's a silly addition, but one that fans should have some fun with before each match begins!

A video showcasing this new feature with Luke and Ryu can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Show your attitude with the Game Face Feature in #StreetFighter6 by pressing directional buttons during the versus screen.



Scowl at your opponent, act all smug, or confuse them with a mixture of rapid emotions!



🎭 https://t.co/TeNl2pTAbd pic.twitter.com/n15Dj50vlZ — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 7, 2022

Capcom released the first gameplay trailer for Street Fighter 6 during PlayStation's State of Play presentation last week, and we've seen a number of new details revealed since. Fans might have been expecting something similar to Street Fighter V, but it looks like Capcom is making a lot of big changes between series entries. The trailer seems to hint at a bigger focus on narrative, and players will travel around Metro City between matches. The game is also adding optional in-game commentary, and Capcom has enlisted members of the fighting game community for that purpose. Thus far, two commentators have been revealed, but more will be announced prior to launch.

The official Street Fighter Twitter account has been offering a trickle of new information about Street Fighter 6 over the last few days, but it's possible we could learn even more information next week. Capcom has announced a digital showcase set to take place on June 13th. The event will focus exclusively on "in-depth updates on previously announced" games, and it's possible Street Fighter 6 could be included!

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Street Fighter 6? What do you think of all these new features Capcom has revealed for the new game?