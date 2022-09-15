Studio Ghibli Theme Park Shares First Photos Ahead of Opening

It won't be long before Studio Ghibli unveils one of its most ambitious projects to date. After years of planning and construction, Ghibli Park will open in Japan later this fall. All eyes are on the theme park as it is the first undertaken by the studio, and it promises to bring all of Hayao Miyazaki's gorgeous creations to life. And now, we have been given the first photos of the park's Grand Warehouse area ahead of its big opening.

As you can see above and in the slides below, the Grand Warehouse features some gorgeous scenery and props. The eco-friendly area will feature everything from playgrounds to shops and cafes. There will even be a local theater called Cinema Orion on the property that will showcase Studio Ghibli's shorts. Until now, those films were only ever shown at the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, but all ten of them will be screened at Ghibli Park when it opens this November.

When the park opens in a few months, the Grand Warehouse area will be available to fans alongside the Hill of Youth and Dondoko Forest areas. In the last half of 2023, the park will open its Mononoke Village before Witch Valley makes its debut in 2024.

What do you make of the first-look photos below? Do you hope to visit Ghibli Park before long? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN