Studio Ghibli Expands Global Reach With Surprising New Partnership

Studio Ghibli hardly need an introduction these days. Over the decades, the studio has put out some of the most beloved movies in anime including Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. Thanks to its latest release The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli is on its top game, and now the company is expanding it global reach. A new deal in China is helping push the brand forward, and it is thanks to Alibaba's help.

The report comes straight from Studio Ghibli today as the company signed a tentative deal with Alibaba, a major entertainment company. The cooperation deal will help Studio Ghibli undertake animation projects in China and develop immersive exhibits for fans. Plus, Alibaba will help Studio Ghibli's release of The Boy and the Heron, in China.

Of course, Studio Ghibli is no doubt excited about the deal with Alibaba given the brand's inroads in China. For years, anime titles including those by Studio Ghibli weren't available within the country. Starting in 2019, China began allowing anime through censors, and Studio Ghibli brought My Neighbor Totoro to theaters. In the following years, Studio Ghibli has become a popular brand with Chinese netizens, and the company has brought several more of its hits overseas. The Boy and the Heron, will mark Studio Ghibli's latest Chinese release following Porco Rosso in November 2023.

Studio Ghibli has number of licensing deals across the globe, and it has quite the history in America. Companies like Miramax and Disney have overseen Studio Ghibli's films stateside, but GKIDS Films has current domain over the brand. When it comes to streaming, Studio Ghibli teamed up with Max to stream most of its iconic collection of movies.

Right now, American audiences have Studio Ghibli in mind thanks to The Boy and the Heron,'s award season chances. Not long ago, the film earned a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature which marked a first for director Hayao Miyazaki. Currently, the movie is nominated for this year's BAFTA Awards as well as the 96th Academy Awards. So if you have not seen The Boy and the Heron, just yet, we suggest you check out the anime feature ASAP.

