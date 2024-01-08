Golden Globes: Studio Ghibli's President Was Caught Unaware With Its Win

Anime history has been made, everyone! Last night, reports confirmed Studio Ghibli's new film The Boy and the Heron managed to take home a Golden Globe. Awarded with Best Animated Feature, the Hayao Miyazaki film left netizens buzzing in the wake of its win. And as it turns out, the president of Studio Ghibli nearly missed the entire ordeal.

Over on X (Twitter), the daughter of Studio Ghibli president Toshio Suzuki informed fans of the slip. Mamiko posted a video she recorded of Suzuki walking into the family's living room as the Golden Globes play. The president only learned about the film's win after his daughter informed him, and you can tell Suzuki was hardly paying attention to the event. Given his lounge clothes, Suzuki was surely relaxing at home rather than stressing over the Golden Globes, and this video proves as much.

Obviously, Studio Ghibli went on to acknowledge the win formally online, but this raw look at Suzuki shows how little awards mean to the company. While Hayao Miyazaki's work is decorated, what matters to the director and the Studio Ghibli team is creative freedom. When it comes to awards, well – the crew is neither here nor there. This is why Studio Ghibli execs were not present at the 2024 Golden Globes, and since day one, Miyazaki has been absent in promoting The Boy and the Heron.

Of course, we will have to see whether The Boy and the Heron continues its streak. Rumors suggest the Miyazaki movie is on the Academy Awards shortlist for Best Animated Feature. The film's recent win at the Golden Globes makes the Oscars run all the more likely. Now, the question is whether Suzuki wears his nice sweatpants for the event...!

If you are not familiar with The Boy and the Heron, the gorgeous movie is still screening in U.S. theaters. The anime feature is one of Miyazaki's most successful to date, and it marks his return to theaters following his short-lived retirement some years ago. According to Suzuki, Miyazaki is already eyeing new projects in the wake of The Boy and the Heron, so we will have to see what comes next for Studio Ghibli.

