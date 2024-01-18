Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron Scores BAFTA Award Nomination

Award season is here for entertainment, and that means a good few eyes are on Studio Ghibli right now. Earlier this month, the world learned The Boy and the Heron made history at the Golden Globes by securing an award. Hayao Miyazaki's directorial comeback won Best Animated Feature at the event, and now, the movie has been nominated by the BAFTAs.

Yes, that is right. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has put The Boy and the Heron center stage. Studio Ghibli's movie has been nominated for Best Animated Film. It is competing against some giants including Disney's Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Of course, The Boy and the Heron is drumming up buzz given its recent win at the Golden Globes. The big win marked history as it marked Miyazaki's first win at the event, and it was a first for anime overall. Miyazaki was not in attendance for the Golden Globes nor were any other Studio Ghibli execs. There is no word on whether that will change for the BAFTAs at this time.

If you are not familiar with The Boy and the Heron, the movie marks Miyazaki's return to film following his most recent retirement. The movie was announced years ago, and despite being intended for a 2020 premiere, Studio Ghibli released the film last year. The Boy and the Heron launched in Japan with zero marketing aside from a single poster, and it has gone on to rake in millions. To date, The Boy and the Heron has grossed $154 million USD, and it has more markets to visit before its theatrical window closes.

Want to know more about The Boy and the Heron? The movie is still screening in select theaters across the United States. For more info on the Studio Ghibli movie, you can read its official synopsis here: "Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new town after his mother's death. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, he enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes him to another world."

What do you think about this Studio Ghibli honor? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!