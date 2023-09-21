Studio Ghibli Acquired by Major TV Network

Studio Ghibli has made a name for itself as one of the biggest brands in anime. Director Hayao Miyazaki found fame the world over thanks to films like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. These days, Studio Ghibli has been in the news thanks to its most recent movie The Boy and the Heron, but now a new headline has popped up. It seems a major Japanese TV network is looking to acquire Studio Ghibli and turn it into a subsidiary.

The report comes from Nippon TV as the broadcasting corporation announced plans to acquire majority stock in Studio Ghibli. Nippon TV is on the hook to buy 42.3% of shares in Studio Ghibli. Once this purchase is complete, Nippon TV will be the largest shareholder of Studio Ghibli, and it plans to frame the company as a subsidiary.

At a press conference earlier today, Studio Ghibli co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki said the acquisition has been in the works for a while. The studio's search for a successor prompted the purchase as its co-founders have gotten older. Following the death of Isao Takahata, Miyazaki and Suzuki still remain as the pillars of Studio Ghibli. However, both men are over 75 years old, and they've been eager to find new heads for Studio Ghibli.

Of course, some fans may wonder why Miyazaki's son did not step into the role. Goro Miyazaki is a filmmaker himself and has made Studio Ghibli titles like Tales From Earthsea as well as Earwig and the Witch. According to Suzuki, the director turned down multiple offers to assume Studio Ghibli's leadership, and his father petitioned against such a handover. This choice led Studio Ghibli to pursue other opportunities, and Nippon TV won the favor.

At this point, there is no word available on when Nippon TV will finish its acquisition of Studio Ghibli. The future of the hit movie studio is unclear, but Nippon TV seems committed to expanding its beloved reputation. So for now, it seems like The Boy and the Heron will close out an important chapter of Studio Ghibli's history.

What do you make of this surprise acquisition? Did you ever expect Miyazaki to sell his stake in the company? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!