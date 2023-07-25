Bring Studio Ghibli's Food to Life With a Tasty New Cookbook

Studio Ghibli is known for a lot of things. The production house helped bring anime to the global stage decades ago, and it is known for its whimsical animation and strong character-driven tales. In recent years, Studio Ghibli has expanded its reach, and now foodies across the globe are obsessed with its meals. So if you have ever drooled over a Studio Ghibli dinner, you will be happy to know recipes are coming for its top meals soon!

Studio Ghibli has heard our pleas, and that is why Ghibli's Dining Table is coming to life. Japan was gifted with the special cookbook series in Spring 2021 with help from Earwig and the Witch. Last October saw the series expand with a book focused on My Neighbor Totoro. Now, Studio Ghibli has announced its third cookbook, and it will tackle meals found in Luputa: Castle in the Sky.

As you can imagine, this book announcement has the entire Studio Ghibli fandom geeked. When the series was announced a few years back, it was overlooked by overseas fans, but Ghibli's Dining Table is gaining steam now. It will have three books under its belt shortly, and there are still more to come. After all, Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke have tons of good food in the wings. And once Porco Rosso gets its own cookbook, it will be game over for chefs everywhere.

Sadly, this book is not available in languages other than English, but Studio Ghibli fans have come together to help translate recipes. There are also hundreds of copy-cat recipes out there inspired by the Studio Ghibli films. If you are looking to raise your culinary skills, Ghibli's Dining Table is just what you'll need, so here's to hoping English versions of these cookbooks will go live soon!

If you are not familiar with Studio Ghibli and its mouthwatering food, you can find a number of its films streaming now on Max. Of course, physical and digital copies of the studio's movies are available to collect. Not long ago, a new movie joined the ranks of Studio Ghibli's entries. Director Hayao Miyazaki finally premiered his new feature film How Do You Live in Japan after a long wait, and GKIDS has confirmed the movie will debut stateside later this year.

What do you think about this latest Studio Ghibli release? Which recipe will you be making first from here?