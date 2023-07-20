Studio Ghibli Park: Mononoke Forest and More Lands Announce Opening

Studio Ghibli is busier than usual these days. Over in Japan, the company just rolled out its latest film by director Hayao Miyazaki, and How Do You Live is already a hit. All eyes are on the hush-hush Ghibli flick as it has been ages since Miyazaki put out new content. Now, a new report has added more to the company's plate, and it comes courtesy of the Studio Ghibli theme park in Japan.

What's going on, you might be asking? Well, it seems the anime park is about to get even bigger. The opening dates for two new park lands have been released, and they will bring the magic of Princess Mononoke to life.

As you can see above, the Ghibli Park Twitter made sure to share the big news with fans. It turns out the park's Mononoke Forest will be opening on November 1st this year, and another debut will go down shortly after. March 16th, 2024 will mark the opening of the Valley of the Witches. This land will pay homage to Studio Ghibli's many movie witches, so guests will want to make sure they pay the land a visit.

Of course, Ghibli Park has been open for some time now. Its current lands were opened to the public in November 2022 after a long wait. Located on a 479-acre lot, Ghibli Park is bringing new life to the Aichi Expo Memorial Park while maintaining its natural beauty. Right now, guests attending Ghibli Park can visit everything from Donodoko Forest to the Hill of Youth. Now, the theme park is about to double its size, so Studio Ghibli fans will want to plan their visits ASAP.

While we wait for the park's new lands to open, Studio Ghibli promises to keep fans entertained with its new film. How Do You Live is already breaking box-office records in Japan, and its international release is still a ways out. Not long ago, GKIDS confirmed it will be screening the movie stateside later this year, so fans will get to watch How Do You Live before long!

