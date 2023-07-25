Studio Ghibli Is Overtaking a Spanish Election With Help From Porco Rosso

Studio Ghibli is back in the headlines right now all thanks to its new film, but How Do You Live isn't the only thing on its radar. In fact, one of Studio Ghibli's throwback films is now taking center stage with fans in Spain. Porco Rosso is overtaking an election overseas all thanks to a viral political slogan, and it has put Hayao Miyazaki's film back in the headlines.

For those unfamiliar with Porco Rosso, the film has come up in Spain thanks to Marco Rossellini. As the film's protagonist, Porco Rosso follows Marco's life, and it shows him speaking about war at one point with a friend. It is there Marco learns he is being eyed by Italian forces, so his old friend Rory says he should return to the airforce for cover. But rather than give in, Marco simply says: "Better a pig than a racist."

he calcado un dibujo y lo retuitearé constantemente de aquí al domingo que viene podéis hacer lo mismo un beso pic.twitter.com/K9p07mjLSX — álvaro ortiz (@alvaroortiz_) July 13, 2023

This line has been used in a number of points in politics from elections to rallies and protests. Now, artists in Spain have put the Porco Rosso quote back in the mainstream as the nation is gearing up for elections. A number of central-right and far-right parties are hoping to elect candidates in Spain this summer, and after seeing their platforms, artists are using Studio Ghibli to rally voters against anything resembling fascism.

At this point, the official results of Spain's general election are unclear. Votes are still being tallied, and for now, results suggest the Socialist Party has won 122 parliamentary seats while right-leaning groups PP and Vox won a combined 169.

If you have never seen Porco Rosso, you can watch the Studio Ghibli film easily enough these days. The movie is streaming on Max in the United States, and copies of the film can be bought at most major retailers online. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Porco Rosso below:

"Take flight with PORCO ROSSO, a valiant World War I flying ace! From tropical Adriatic settings to dazzling aerial maneuvers, this action-adventure from world-renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki is full of humor, courage, and chivalry. When "Porco" -- whose face has been transformed into that of a pig by a mysterious spell -- infuriates a band of sky pirates with his aerial heroics, the pirates hire Curtis, a rival pilot, to "get rid" of him. On the ground, the two pilots compete for the affections of the beautiful Gina. But it is in the air where the true battles are waged. Will our hero be victorious!"

