Before Barbenheimer, Studio Ghibli Had the Wildest Double Feature Ever

If you haven't heard about the phenomenon that is Barbenheimer, then you have done well to avoid the Internet as of late. The double feature is taking over Hollywood as film buffs across the world are checking out Barbie and Oppenheimer back to back. The two films are now charging ahead with a stellar box office turnout, and many have made memes about the disparate films. But well before there was Barbenheimer, the world had Studio Ghibli's infamous double feature to deal with.

You may not think Studio Ghibli has the library available to pull off Barbenheimer, but that is not true. In fact, the company released its first feature films as a double feature, and what were the two films? My Neighbor Totoro and Grave of the Fireflies were shown one after another. Directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata put Studio Ghibli on the map with the films, but it would put things lightly to say the films gave whiplash.

Long before "Barbenheimer" there was... "Grave of the Totoro." Epic double release in 1988. https://t.co/ZuQBGpEfOT pic.twitter.com/TfuUvThtEL — Matt Alt (@Matt_Alt) July 23, 2023

Just like Barbie and Oppenheimer, this Studio Ghibli double feature had one light film and then a very dark one. Anyone who has ever seen My Neighbor Totoro will tell you the movie is whimsical with cute forest creatures and an adorable Cat Bus. But as for Grave of the Fireflies, well – the movie is considered one of the best films of all time. The heartrending feature explores World War II and the impact its atomic bombs had on civilians in Japan. The two movies couldn't be more different, but Studio Ghibli billed them in a double feature way back in 1988. And for those curious, the two films were billed to kids...

Obviously, Barbenheimer now has film buffs in a vice grip, but its wild variety has been seen before. Decades ago, Studio Ghibli showed the world what its creators could do by premiering its first films back to back. So if you want to recreate the whiplash of Barbie x Oppenheimer at home, just try marathoning My Neighbor Totoro and Grave of the Fireflies. You can find most of Studio Ghibli's catalog streaming on Max, and you can find Grave of the Fireflies digitally through Vudu as well as Amazon.

