‘Studio Ghibli’ Meets Link in This ‘Legend of Zelda’ Crossover

Studio Ghibli is one of Japan’s most recognizable studios, and its influence continues to grow. With director Hayao Miyazaki out of retirement, anything is possible for the brand, and one fan is trying to imagine how the studio may handle another Japanese franchise.

You know, since Link and Breath of the Wild are begging for an adaptation at this point.

Over on Reddit, a fan shared a piece of artwork by an artist known as Wahoo. The piece, which can be seen below, shows how a Legend of Zelda crossover with My Neighbor Totoro could look.

The fan-art is inspired by the iconic bus stop scene in My Neighbor Totoro. The usual image has the big forest spirit to the right while a little girl stands to his other side in the rain. However, this take on the scene has a distinctive Hyrule flair.

To the left, fans can see an itty bitty take on Link in his hero’s garb. He is carrying a Deku child on his back as the rain pours, and they are joined by a towering presence on the righthand side. Goron Link is seen holding his own umbrella thanks to the rainy weather, and his meaty stature proves this take on Link has aged perfectly.

This is not the first time fans have mashed up the Studio Ghibli with the Legend of Zelda, but this piece is a standout for many. With the video game franchise eyeing a new Switch game in 2019, there is more focus on Link's adventures than usual, and the same can be said for the anime studio. Currently, Miyazaki is working on his latest film How Do You Live? while GKIDS and Fathom prepare this year's packed schedule for Studio Ghibli Fest.

