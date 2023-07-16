Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron Shares First Sketch

Studio Ghibli is one of a kind when it comes to storytelling. The iconic animation house has put out some of the best films regardless of medium. Directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata have become role models across the board for their work, and the former is still working on films to this day. In fact, Miyazaki just put out his newest film for the world under unheard secrecy. And now that the movie is live in Japan, a first-look sketch has been posted for fans.

As you can see below, the sketch came straight from Studio Ghibli following the release of The Boy and the Heron. The film, which is better known as How Do You Live in Japanese, was released overseas this past weekend. Despite zero promotional campaigns, Miyazaki’s movie brought in audiences with ease, and now the Studio Ghibli team is ready to unpack art from the movie.

https://twitter.com/JP_GHIBLI/status/1680594141439483908?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This special sketch is taken from a storyboard for The Boy and the Heron as it shows a young man at a desk. Sitting in a wooden chair, the main character has a pile of books to his side, and there is gorgeous woodland scenery just outside their window. The Boy and the Heron seems like it will have plenty of wondrous nature shots, so fans of Miyazaki’s work will be pleased.

Currently, The Boy and the Heron is streaming in Japan, and it has been met with favorable reviews overseas. Shortly after its launch, the film confirmed its North American rights were going to GKIDS. The Boy and the Heron is slated to debut stateside at some point in 2023 though no specific release window has been shared. In the meantime, you can binge Miyazaki’s other films through Max. The streaming service has exclusive streaming rights to Studio Ghibli’s catalog, so you can watch everything from Ponyo to Princess Mononoke there.

What do you think about this latest look at Studio Ghibli's new film?