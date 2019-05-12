Grammy-Award Winner Kacey Musgraves Shares Studio Ghibli Dreams

Studio Ghibli is an all-out institution in the world of animation, and millions have taken notice. Films like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away cemented the studio’s reputation. Oh, and it seems like everyone’s favorite country superstar hopes to team up with Studio Ghibli one day.

Over on Twitter, Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves hit up fans with a post noting her lifelong dream to work with Studio Ghibli.

“An absolute and unimaginable dream would be to work in some way with the legendary Mr. Hayao Miyazaki and/or Studio Ghibli. Been a massive fan since early childhood.”

There’s no telling which films Musgraves tuned into as a kid, but it seems the features have sat heavy with her. The award-winning artist would do plenty to work with Miyazaki, and her dream may come true yet.

Studio Ghibli has been quiet for quite some time, but that all changed recently. Director Hayao Miyazaki made headlines when he announced his plans to retire, but the decision did not last. A couple years back, Miyazaki came out of retirement to make a short film titled Boro the Caterpillar before his next full-length feature was approved. Currently, the director is working on How Do You Live?, an animated adaptation of a popular Japanese children’s tale bearing the same name. The long-awaited film will one day be dubbed into English and brought to the United States. So, if Studio Ghibli needs an international theme song, there’s little doubt Musgraves would jump at the chance.

If you are like Musgraves and want to work for Studio Ghibli one day, then there is a chance your dream could come true as well. Not long ago, reports surfaced in Japan that the animation studio is hiring once more for How Do You Live? as it needs digital painters. Studio Ghibli will begin contracts for the position on October 1, and you can find out more information about the gig here.

