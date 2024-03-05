Studio Ghibli Park's Final Section is Now Open

Studio Ghibli is set to have a big 2024, and not just thanks to The Boy And The Heron being nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards. Ghibli Park has opened its doors to the latest section of the amusement park, the Valley of Witches, which recreates more of the production house's classic fables' locales. Not only has Ghibli created a new section of its amusement park, but it has shared several videos that give worldwide anime fans a closer look at the anime locations brought to life.

So far, Ghibli Park had more than a few attractions that populated the unique theme park. Honoring properties such as Princess Mononoke, Castle in The Sky, and more, the Valley of Witches takes a look at more of the magical places that the studio has made in its historical career. As it stands, the new part of the park includes homages to Kiki's Delivery Service, Howl's Moving Castle, Earwig And The Witch, and more. Another big aspect of this section was the inclusion of ridable cat buses, electric vehicles that were created to look like the spitting image of the mystical creature from My Neighbor Totoro.

The Valley of Witches Casts a Spell on Anime Fans

Ghibli Park opened its doors in 2022, giving anime fans the chance to check out what some of the anime's locations would look like in the real world. One of the biggest attractions of the Valley of Witches is a recreation of Howl's Moving Castle, the titular element that wandered the planes in the beloved film. Unlike the Walking Gundam of Japan, don't expect this castle to walk around the park under its own power.

The Boy And The Heron was originally billed as the final film from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, but the animator has recanted his original plans to retire. While the movie might not be Hayao's grand finale, it might join Spirited Away as being a Ghibli film that was able to receive a "Best Animated Feature" Academy Award. Ghibli does have some big competition however, as the likes of Nimona, Robot Dreams, Elemental, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse are vying for the Oscar.

