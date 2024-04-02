Studio Ghibli Story Exhibit Goes Viral Following Launch

The Studio Ghibli amusement park in Japan recently opened a new section of its park, allowing fans to check out new locations created straight from the production house's biggest properties. The theme park isn't the only place that anime fans can check out the glorious works of the anime studio, as Ghibli has also recently opened a special exhibit in China. "Studio Ghibli Story" recreates some amazing characters and locales made popular by Ghibli, and to no one's surprise, anime fans have helped make the locale go viral.

In confirming the exhibition focusing on Hayao Miyazaki and his work at Studio Ghibli, the anime studio teamed up with Alibaba Pictures and their president Li Jie. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter this January, Alibaba commented on the unique experience, "Enthusiastic fans and viewers will be treated to a captivating and immersive journey, submerging themselves in the enchanting realm of Hayao Miyazaki's animation, thereby reliving the profound emotions and inspiring bravery brought by the master animator." The "Studio Ghibli Story" will officially open its doors later this month on April 12th, and will be open until October 31st, making this year's Halloween all the scarier as anime fans must say goodbye to the Ghibli tribute.

A Studio Ghibli Story

Various images from the Studio Ghibli exhibit have made their way online, giving anime fans a closer look at the tribute to Miyazaki and the legendary anime studio. Unfortunately, neither this exhibition nor the amusement park are hinted at hitting North America in the future, though as the anime medium becomes more popular, perhaps the West will one day receive an exhibition of its own.

Following the success of The Boy And The Heron, Ghibli has been tight-lipped as to what their next theatrical project will be. In a shocking revelation, Hayao Miyazaki went back on his original commitment to retire, stating that the latest film helped spark the creativity within him. Despite being in his eighties, Miyazaki has stated that he is working on new projects for Ghibli, potentially meaning that the legendary director might receive more Academy Awards in the future.

Do you think North America will receive its own Studio Ghibli exhibit in the future thanks to anime's skyrocketing popularity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.