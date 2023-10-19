Studio Ghibli's The Boy and The Heron Shares New U.S. Poster

Studio Ghibli's next major feature film will be making its way to North America later this year, and The Boy and The Heron is gearing up for its United States premiere with a new poster! Famed creator Hayao Miyazaki returned for his first new movie in ten years, and for a while it was touted as his final feature. But following its successful release in Japan earlier this year, it's now been announced that Miyazaki will be working on more movies in the future. That makes this newest one all the more exciting for its international debut across theaters.

The Boy and The Heron will be making its release across the United States later this year, and GKIDS has announced a star studded English voice cast that will be bringing it all to life. To help celebrate it's upcoming premiere in North America, The Boy and The Heron has dropped a new poster showing off a much closer look at the main character at the center of it all. You can check out the newest poster for The Boy and The Heron below:

THE BOY AND THE HERON from Hayao Miyazaki.

THE BOY AND THE HERON from Hayao Miyazaki.

In North American theatres and IMAX on December 8.

What to Know for The Boy and The Heron U.S. Release

The Boy and The Heron previously made its way through theaters in Japan earlier this year, and will be releasing in the United States and Canada in theaters and IMAX beginning on December 8th with GKIDS. The English voice cast for the movie includes Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens. Hayao Miyazaki handled the writing and directing duties (his first new feature in ten years) with Takeshi Honda serving as animation director, Toshio Suzuki as producer, and Joe Hisaishi composing the music.

With the Japanese language release also likely being released around the same time, Studio Ghibli teases the mysterious story for The Boy and The Heron as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

What do you think of this newest look at The Boy and The Heron?