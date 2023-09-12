When Will Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron Hit Theaters?

The Boy and the Heron is getting ready to make its mark outside of Japan. If you did not realize, July marked the show's premiere in Japan where it earned little but praise. The new film by Hayao Miyazaki is now making the rounds at festivals, but the thing fans really want to know is when the Studio Ghibli movie will go live to the public.

Luckily, it seems The Boy and the Heron has locked down a slew of international release dates. We're breaking down the dates banked so far, and some of them will come as soon as next month. For a full list of global releases, read on below:

Taiwan – October 6th



Spain – Oct 27th



France – November 1st



USA & Canada – December 8th



Hong Kong – Dec 31



UK – Winter 2024



South Korea – Winter 2024



Switzerland – Fall or Winter 2023



Italy – Jan 1



If you are not familiar with The Boy and the Heron, you should know the movie was first announced by Studio Ghibli in 2017. This came after Miyazaki had announced his retirement from film, but The Boy and the Heron convinced him to return to work. After a series of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boy and the Heron debuted in July 2023 without any promotional campaigns. Now, Miyazaki's new coming-of-age tale is gearing up for a global launch, and it will begin its trip shortly!

Of course, there are plenty of Studio Ghibli films available to binge between now and Miyazaki's new release. You can stream a number of the company's biggest titles over on Max including Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and more.

