Studio Ghibli VP Hints That Hayao Miyazaki Might Not Retire After All

It turns out Studio Ghibli's most prolific retirement might not end his career with The Boy And The Heron after all.

On December 8th, 2023, North American anime fans will finally have the opportunity to witness The Boy And The Heron, Studio Ghibli's latest animated movie. Billed initially as the final film of legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, it would seem that both the studio and the creator might be looking to backtrack on this. During this year's Toronto International Film Festival, the Vice President of Studio Ghibli is now stating that Miyazaki might not be riding into the sunset with How Do You Live.

Hayao Miyazaki is responsible for some of the biggest movies in the anime world. Helping to found Studio Ghibli, Miyazaki had worked for a number of production houses prior to the formation of the legendary studio including Toei Animation, Nippon Animation, and Tokyo Movie Shinsha to name a few. While at Ghibli, Miyazaki was responsible for the likes of My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and many more. Ironically enough, Hayao's son, Goro Miyazaki, is also in the anime industry and directed Ghibli's From Up On Poppy Hill and Earwig And The Witch. Hayao Miyazaki is currently 82 years old, leading many to believe that The Boy And The Heron would be his final film.

Hayao Miyazaki Comes Out of Retirement Again

In speaking with Eli Glasner at this year's Toronto Film Festival, Studio Ghibli Vice President Junichi Nishioka confirmed that The Boy And The Heron would not be Miyazaki's last film. Nishioka even went so far as to say that Hayao has returned to the Ghibli offices with brand new ideas for films in the future. No other information was revealed in terms of these potential future projects.

Exiting news for fans of Hayao Miyazaki. Studio Ghibli VP Junichi Nishioka tells us The Boy and the Heron is not Miyazaki’s final film and that he is already coming into the office with new ideas. #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/u9DyyPhJwu — Eli Glasner 🎥 (@glasneronfilm) September 8, 2023

With regards to The Boy And The Heron, the latest from Studio Ghibli has already hit theaters in Japan but remains steeped in mystery. While a new trailer was released to give North American fans an idea as to what the movie's focus is, there are still many questions that have yet to be answered when it comes to characters, themes, and locales in the Ghibli film.

