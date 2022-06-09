Studio Ghibli: My Neighbor Totoro's Real-Life Forest to Become Nature Preserve

✖

Studio Ghibli has put out plenty of films since it was created, and its love of nature shines in just about every project it takes on. Director Hayao Miyazaki has made the studio synonymous with gorgeous scenery, and the filmmaker often travels across Japan for inspiration when he can. In fact, such travels helped Miyazaki think up My Neighbor Totoro years ago, and now the forest that birthed the film is petitioning to become a preserve.

For those who don't know, Miyazaki has said before the town of Tokorozawa inspired him at the time he was developing My Neighbor Totoro. The city, which is just north of Tokyo, is home to the Kaminoyama area and its rural forests. Miyazaki studied these areas when planning My Neighbor Totoro, and the director even moved to the area in the 1970s after falling in love with its charms. So now, the city is looking to turn part of the Kaminoyama forest into a nature preserve.

According to government officials, the city plans to convert 8.6 acres of forest into a protected preserve. The property's current owners agreed to sell the land to the city for $20 million USD. Now, the city is crowdfunding resources to establish the preserve alongside dedicated government funds, and Studio Ghibli is helping in the effort.

As fans donate to the project, Studio Ghibli is printing reproduction paintings to gift donors who make generous contributions. A total of five scenes from My Neighbor Totoro will be printed by the studio, but a limited number will be made. Currently, Studio Ghibli plans to support the crowdfund by offering 1,000 of these reproductions as a reward to donors. And if more are needed later on, additional runs and paintings are on the table for release.

