Studio Ghibli Plans to Delete Its X (Twitter) Account ASAP

It seems like X (Twitter) is about to lose another big-name presence. In the aftermath of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform, things are on edge for X. With ad revenue down more than 50% and monthly users in a slump, X is bleeding love. Now, Studio Ghibli has confirmed its plans to leave the site, and the company plans to shutter its page ASAP.

As it turns out, Studio Ghibli will be closing its official X account in less than 24 hours. This means Studio Ghibli will not be sharing behind-the-scenes goodies with fans through X, and the decision to exit X comes after the launch of Hayao Miyazaki's new film.

"As of November 3 at midnight, Studio Ghibli's official Twitter page will be closed. We want to thank all of the people who supported this account which began three years ago in preparation for the premiere of director Hayao Miyazaki's How Do You Live. We sincerely thank you. The film will continue to screen through the year-end and New Year holidays," Studio Ghibli shared with fans online.

Based on this letter, it seems Studio Ghibli is leaving X on good terms. The company is famously traditional when it comes to marketing, and social media has never factored into its ploys. Studio Ghibli only launched an official page on X years ago to promote Miyazaki's upcoming film. And now that is has launched in Japan, well – the page is ready to shut down.

According to recent reports, Studio Ghibli is just one of many pages to turn away from X. Back in October 2022, Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter after making a $44 billion USD bid for the site. After failing to back out of the deal, Musk's oversight of X has been fraught with controversy, and the drama has impacted X's overall stats. According to Variety, global use of X had dived 15% while use in the United States was down 18% year over year. As for advertising, a number of top-name investors pulled advertisements from X in light of its controversies which dropped its ad spending by about 54%.

