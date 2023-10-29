Studio Ghibli's The Boy and The Heron Releases Official Music Video

Studio Ghibli is about to take over theaters around the world with its latest movie, and The Boy and The Heron is getting ready for its next international launch with an official music video! Previously touted as Hayao Miyazaki's final film before the famed creator announced he was going to be sticking with the studio, The Boy and The Heron has been one of the most mysterious releases in the studio's history to date. Not showing any official footage through trailers or other promotional materials until its premiere, the floodgates have been opened now that the film is getting its international release soon.

The Boy and The Heron will be hitting theaters in South Korea soon (along with other territories around the world), and it's celebrating with a special new music video showing off even more of the footage from the mysterious new movie. Titled "Spinning Globe" as performed by Kenshi Yonezu, this teaser for the full single's music video reveals a brand new look at The Boy and The Heron and you can check it out in action below.

How to Watch The Boy and The Heron

The Boy and The Heron is still making its way through theaters in Japan, and will be releasing in the United States and Canada in theaters and IMAX beginning on December 8th with GKIDS. Hayao Miyazaki handled the writing and directing duties (his first new feature in ten years) with Takeshi Honda serving as animation director, Toshio Suzuki as producer, and Joe Hisaishi composing the music. The English voice cast for the movie includes Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens.

Studio Ghibli has been playing coy about what to expect from The Boy and The Heron despite how much has been shown in promotional footage so far, but they continue to mysteriously tease the film as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

How are you liking the look of The Boy and The Heron so far?