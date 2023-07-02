Attack on Titan Finale Trailer Sets Up the Anime's Final Battle

Attack on Titan kicked off the grand finale for its anime earlier this year, and the trailer for the final special for Attack on Titan's final chapter is setting up the final battle for the franchise overall! Attack on Titan Season 4 returned for the first half of its third and final part earlier this year as the anime got ready to adapt the final chapters from Hajime Isayama's now completed Attack on Titan manga series. The second and final half of the grand finale was then announced to return later this year, and now we've gotten a new look at what to expect next.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 will be making its debut later this Fall, and will be adapting the final few chapters from the original manga. There's a wonder as to how much of the chapters will be brought to life (especially with the extended version of the ending released after the manga ended its run) with this final episode, but the newest trailer for the upcoming grand finale for Attack on Titan sets up how Mikasa Ackerman and the others are taking on Eren Yeager for the final battle. Check it out below:

How to Watch Attack on Titan's Series Finale

If you wanted to jump into Attack on Titan's grand finale before the second half of the anime airs later this Fall, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu (along with the previous four seasons currently available). As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the first half of the grand finale special as such:

"The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?" The second part of the finale will be the final battle against Eren that had been set up with the first half, and now it's only a matter of seeing how it all comes to an end.

What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan's final episode?