Netflix's One Piece to Star Iconic Anime Cast

One Piece's new live-action series is currently gearing up for its release with Netflix later this Summer, and the voice cast from the Japanese anime series is joining along for the ride! The live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece manga series has been in development for the last few years, and the creator has been highly involved in the project to help deliver something that he also felt satisfied by. This has had fans of the anime eager to see how this new take on the franchise could change things up, but it seems like there will be one way that will help to make it feel the same for those One Piece fans who love the anime too.

Netflix announced during Anime Expo 2023 that the Japanese dub for the One Piece live-action series will feature the voice cast from the One Piece anime. Live-action Luffy star Iñaki Godoy shared a video of meeting Luffy voice actor Mayumi Tanaka, and it was confirmed that Tanaka will be in the dub along with the voice cast from the One Piece anime as well. You can check out the special announcement video for the Japanese dub of Netflix's One Piece live-action series below:

What to Know for Netflix's One Piece

The One Piece live-action series will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on August 31st. Running for eight episodes that will be around one hour each, this new One Piece series will be tackling the events of the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga that saw Monkey D. Luffy gathering the first members of the Straw Hat crew. Netflix's One Piece features Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with Eiichiro Oda heavily involved in the final project.

The main cast of Straw Hats seen in the character stills above include the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more.

Are you excited to see the One Piece anime cast involved with the new Netflix live-action series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!