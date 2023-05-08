Hideo Kojima Cannot Stop Thinking About Summer Time Rendering

When it comes to video games, there are few people who have the clout Hideo Kojima does. The creator has helped put out some of the industry's top titles from the Metal Gear line to Death Stranding and more. These days, the writer-director is also known for his show recommendations, and it turns out Kojima cannot stop thinking about Summer Time Rendering these days.

The update comes from Twitter as Kojima posted about the anime for his followers. As it turns out, the Kojima Productions founder stumbled upon the 2023 anime by total fluke, but he cannot get his mind off the series now that he's found it.

"I accidentally found Summer Time Rendering on Netflix, wow this is surprisingly good! Time loop x The Stolen City (Body Snatchers) in Wakayama version?!! Liked the character design, great script, drawings, directions! I thought it was such a joke when Ushio appears but this is so sick! Ushio is challenging us so bad! So funny! I can't stop thinking about it! And Akio is in!! Too late to notice? I'm sorry!! I watched up until Episode 10 tonight," he shared.

If you are not familiar with Summer Time Rendering, you will definitely want to check out the series ASAP. The story began as a manga under Yasuki Tanaka but reached a global audience this year thanks to its anime. OLM, the studio famous for its work on Pokemon, branched out with Summer Time Rendering last year with great success. The show made its way to Disney+ and Hulu globally earlier this year, and its expansion put Summer Time Rendering on Kojima's radar.

The series itself is rather suspenseful as it tells the story of Shinpei Ajiro, an orphan who grows up with two sisters named Ushio and Mio. He eventually moves out on his own to Tokyo but returns home when Ushio dies in a drowning accident. However, Shinpei discovers there is more behind the girl's death than anyone knows, and he works together with Mio to uncover the sinister truth lurking back in his hometown.

If you want to check out Summer Time Rendering, the anime is streaming right now on Disney+ or Hulu. For more information on the OLM anime, you can read up on its official synopsis here: "Hearing the news of the passing of his childhood friend Ushio, Shinpei returned to his hometown on the remote island of Hitogashima to attend her funeral. Little does he know that it is the beginning of a summer full of mystery and horror! No one is prepared for the time-twisting adventures ahead that defy life and death!"

What do you think about Kojima's recommendation? Have you checked out Summer Time Rendering yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.