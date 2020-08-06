Dragon Ball Shares New 'Big Bang Mission' Opening

✖

Dragon Ball Heroes has gotten a lot of anime fans' attention thanks in part to the reveal of a brand new level of Super Saiyan 4 in Limit Breaker, and the latest opening for the "Big Bang Mission" shows us just how the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol are able to reach this brand new power level. With the Z Fighters from both realities currently facing off against a resurrected Janemba, while also attempting to stop the nefarious machinations of the demon scientist known as Fu, there are still plenty of battles we have yet to see in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes!

The spin off series of Dragon Ball Heroes first started as an arcade game that has fans collecting cards to battle against heroes and villains alike within the universe created by Akira Toriyama. With the game warranting a number of anime intros that show off the outside of continuity characters and events, the series eventually got its own manga adaptation and eventually the Dragon Ball Heroes anime that we know today. The universe of the Time Patrol is certainly a different one from the reality that we know in the main series of Dragon Ball Super with Goku and Vegeta wielding the power of Super Saiyan 4 and Trunks being the first Saiyan of their world to achieve the level of Super Saiyan God!

Twitter User DBSHype shared the third opening that not only gives us a hint at the future events of the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but also walks us through how the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol are able to achieve the Limit Breaker of Super Saiyan 4:

With Fu of the Dark Demon Dimension seeking to use the power of the Universe Tree to re-make existence, he has gathered some of the villains from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT in the forms of Turles, Bojack, Metal Cooler, and Super 17 to name a few. With the villains given power-ups thanks to the Tree, they've been more than a challenge for the Z Fighters from the main universe and the Xeno-verse.

