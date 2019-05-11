Super Dragon Ball Heroes Teases The Return Of Meta-Cooler

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has shown fans the return of a lot of tried and true Dragon Ball characters and transformations. SDBH saw the return of the Super Saiyan 4 form with the introduction of new time traveling alternate versions of Goku and Vegeta. We saw Cooler return with a new gold form to match his brother Frieza‘s. Now, Episode 11 has left us with the stinger of the return of a different form of Cooler, aka Meta-Cooler.

Episode 11 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes saw our familiar Z-Fighters, Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks specifically, taking on the new villains of Hearts and company who were joined by returning villains Cumber and Zamasu. Luckily, thanks in part to the help of Kaio-shin, the soon to be beaten Goku and friends found themselves able to escape from Hearts new found abilities to fight another day. Before the episode ends, Hearts himself manages to leave us with one last ace up his sleeve, the seemingly resurrected Meta-Cooler.

But wait, you may ask, how is it that both Meta-Cooler and Golden Cooler exist at the same time? Well while a definitive answer hasn’t been given, we have some ideas about how this is possible, thanks in part to the lore of the video game Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2.

In the video game lore of Xenoverse, we find our adventures taking place in a universe where time travelers are frequent and events of the Dragon Ball Universe can change at any moment. In this new reality, Meta-Coolers saw themselves as beings high above Frieza’s race, originally being created in part due the technological titan dubbed “The Big Gete Star”. It was through the user of this star that Cooler was able to resurrect himself and create an army of clones that were able to defeat Goku and Vegeta at the time.

Meta-Cooler first appeared in the Dragon Ball Z film: “Dragon Ball Z Clash!! The Power Of Ten Billion Warriors“, released in 1992. This sixth feature length film in the Dragon Ball Z franchise saw Cooler resurrected and targeting the Planet Namek to feed the hunger of the Big Gete Star. Meta-Cooler was defeated by Goku who was able to fire off a ki blast directly into Cooler’s heart. Cooler was seemingly killed during this confrontation but as Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Heroes has taught us, “no one’s ever really gone”.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

Episode 11 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is titled “Fierce Fight! Universe 11’s Decisive Battle!” and is now live.

