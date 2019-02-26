‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals a New God-Killer Weapon

The Dragon Ball Heroes anime’s eighth episode brought us back into the “Universal Conflict” arc, where Vegeta and Trunks arrived in Universe 6 to aid its fighters (Cabba, Kale, Caulifla and Hit) against an invasion by the evil Core Area Warriors, who escaped from the Prison Planet upon its destruction.

But aside from an exciting showdown with a new team of villains, this latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes dropped a major reveal on us: a god-killer weapon which can supposedly destroy Kais, Destroyers, and even the Omni-King himself!

Vegeta and Trunks quickly find themselves in a harrowing battle, as the Core Area Warriors’ twin Neo Machine Mutant Tuffles, Oren and Kamin, reveal the unique ability to transform into clusters of particles and posses the bodies of other fighters. That situation left Vegeta and Trunks not only facing the evil artificial humanoids, but also the might of their fellow Saiyans Kale and Caulifla, whose bodies were hijacked and turned against their teammates. Hit, Future Trunks, and Vegeta manage to work together to force Oren and Kamin out of Kale and Caulifla’s bodies, but the victory is hollow: Oren and Kamin are still ready for a fight – and that threat is (literally) eclipsed when the Core Area Warriors’ leader Hearts arrives on the battlefield, with very special weapon in tow!

Hearts calls his weapon the “Universe Seed,” and teases that he is “the man who will take down the Omni-King… .With this Universe Seed, I will crush the Omni-King, the Kaioshin, the Gods of Destruction, underfoot!”

From what we briefly learn in the climax of episode 8, this Super Dragon Ball Heroes Universe Seed is like a giant glacier in the sky, with a Saturn-like ring made of spikes and orbs. When he arrives on the scene, Hearts claims the weapon “is now brimming with energy!” which suggests that the Universe Seed is a battery of sorts. That theory is backed by the fact that Universe Seed seems to gather energy from boxes of energy that Hearts can trap people or objects in. He forms a huge box in the sky and uses it to consume an entire nearby planetary body until there’s nothing left; he nearly does the same to Vegeta, Future Trunks and the Universe 6 team, until Oren and Kamin object, stating that the power of such fighters shouldn’t be wasted when they can still have some fun with it. Hearts acquiesces, and heads off to find an even stronger fighter in a different universe: namely Jiren in Universe 11!

This development in the “Universal Conflict” arc syncs Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promo anime even closer to the current canon storyline in the manga. The latter has a new villain who also consumes the energy of his opponents and/or entire planets, all with the intention of taking on the gods of the universe. Fans have been wondering if the stories of Super Dragon Ball Heroes are going to spill over into Dragon Ball Super‘s official canon – well, the lines of possibly crossover seem to be getting more significant by the minute!

