Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Is Already Breaking Big Box Office Records

Makoto Shinkai has made a name for himself as one of anime's top directors, and his legacy continues with Suzume. The film is slated to make its way to stateside theaters in April, but first, it is making the rounds through global markets. Following a successful launch in Japan, Suzume is now trying its hand at the Chinese box office, and the Shinkai film is breaking records with ease.

According to box office figures in China, Suzume is slated to debut at the end of this week, and its pre-sales are absolutely wild. Data shows that on Tuesday, ticket pre-sales for Suzume in China topped $10 million USD. This total is the second-highest total for a non-Chinese movie in the market since the COVID pandemic began. The only movie to outdo Suzume in pre-sales in the past few years is Avatar: The Way of Water, so that should tell you what kind of power Shinkai's work carries.

Obviously, Suzume is doing very well at the box office thanks to its pre-sales in China, and its figures from Japan were also excellent. The movie grossed nearly $108 million in Japan during its run as it debuted in late 2022. Now, China is poised to push Suzume to new heights, and that is all without factoring in box office totals from North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond.

If you are not familiar with Suzume, you should know this film marks Shinkai's 13th directorial work. The fantasy romance will feature truly gorgeous animation just like its predecessors, Your Name and Weathering With You. Currently, Suzume is slated to debut in the United States on April 14th. For more details on Shinkai's film, you can check out the official synopsis for Suzume below:

"Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster."

